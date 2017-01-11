Watch Fans Cheer for Cute Jumbotron Kid, Boo Whenever Someone Else Appears

The Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Saturday night, but it turns out a little kid in the crowd was the true winner of the game. At least, according to the roaring fans in the arena.

The 2-year-old fan, sporting a Red Wings jersey, stole the show at the Joe Louis Arena when he appeared several times on the venue's jumbotron screen to thunderous applause. Every time they cut away to someone else, however, the arena erupted in boos. The hilarious and admittedly cute moment was captured on video by WXYZ-TV Detroit reporter Brad Galli, who shared it via Twitter: