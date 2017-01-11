News

Watch Fans Cheer for Cute Jumbotron Kid, Boo Whenever Someone Else Appears

By Published On 12/19/2016 By Published On 12/19/2016
Twitter.com/Brad Galli

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Saturday night, but it turns out a little kid in the crowd was the true winner of the game. At least, according to the roaring fans in the arena.

The 2-year-old fan, sporting a Red Wings jersey, stole the show at the Joe Louis Arena when he appeared several times on the venue's jumbotron screen to thunderous applause. Every time they cut away to someone else, however, the arena erupted in boos. The hilarious and admittedly cute moment was captured on video by WXYZ-TV Detroit reporter Brad Galli, who shared it via Twitter:

As explained in a report by SB Nation's Winging It in Motown, the kid's name is Mason and he's basically the most badass Red Wings fan in the world right now. The team even award him the honorary first star of the game. 

Of course, jumbotron screens have long provided entertainment, joy, and even a bit of romance in the form of marriage proposal blunders and, uh, double-fisting pizza on the Kiss Cam, among countless other examples from over the years. Mason instantly firing up the crowd, however, is undoubtedly among the best and could very well be the feel-good sports moment we all needed going into the holidays. 

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and got to run the bases at a minor league baseball game once. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Low-Fare Alert: Fly Round-Trip to London for $251

related

READ MORE
Your Cheap iPhone Charger Has a 99% Chance of Being Dangerous

related

READ MORE
The 50 Best Companies to Work for in 2017

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like