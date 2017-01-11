Watch Fans Cheer for Cute Jumbotron Kid, Boo Whenever Someone Else Appears

The Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Saturday night, but it turns out a little kid in the crowd was the true winner of the game. At least, according to the roaring fans in the arena.
The 2-year-old fan, sporting a Red Wings jersey, stole the show at the Joe Louis Arena when he appeared several times on the venue's jumbotron screen to thunderous applause. Every time they cut away to someone else, however, the arena erupted in boos. The hilarious and admittedly cute moment was captured on video by WXYZ-TV Detroit reporter Brad Galli, who shared it via Twitter:
As explained in a report by SB Nation's Winging It in Motown, the kid's name is Mason and he's basically the most badass Red Wings fan in the world right now. The team even award him the honorary first star of the game.
Of course, jumbotron screens have long provided entertainment, joy, and even a bit of romance in the form of marriage proposal blunders and, uh, double-fisting pizza on the Kiss Cam, among countless other examples from over the years. Mason instantly firing up the crowd, however, is undoubtedly among the best and could very well be the feel-good sports moment we all needed going into the holidays.
h/t Mashable
