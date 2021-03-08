Crown Royal Adds 3 Canned Cocktails to Your Ready-to-Drink Collection

Whether they’re of the "tropical", citrus, or supersized variety, we love a canned cocktail around here. They’re unbreakable, portable, and just seem so very festive. And Crown Royal’s latest addition to the category gives some pomp to the practice of cracking open a cold one.

"There's an increasing interest in ready to drink products and there's a real desire from our drinkers to enjoy the cocktails they've always loved at the bar," Crown Royal VP Nicky Heckles said in a statement. "Whether you're relaxing in front of the TV or enjoying time in the backyard, Crown Royal ready to drink cocktails are perfect for those who want to celebrate with ease, but not compromise on the premium whisky and flavors we all know and love."

Peach tea, whiskey and cola, and Washington apple make up Crown Royal’s trio of canned creations, each carrying a 7% ABV and presented in a vibrantly jewel-toned can. (Seriously, these are prettier than some of the more baldly made-for-social-media designs we’ve seen lately.) Four-packs are available nationwide for about $15, and single cans go for about $4.

