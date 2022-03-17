Crown Royal Is Making a Whiskey Lemonade

If last year was the last gasp of non-stop hard seltzer releases, this summer might be the summer of the canned cocktail. After years of people predicting they're about to explode, ready-to-drink cocktails are everywhere, and familiar booze brands are mixing their own.

Crown Royal is expanding its presence on that shelf, having just announced the launch of Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade. The company with the purple bags is touting it as a “sweet, tart, and fruity” drink that it’s hoping you’ll want to throw in the cooler on the way to the beach this summer.

The new release is found in four-packs that will run you around $15. Just like the other three canned cocktails from Crown Royal, it comes with a 7% ABV. So, it’s not certainly a session drink, but it’s also not the same as some of the super-strong cocktails that have been rolling out with ABVs in the double digits.

Lemonade joins Washington Apple, Whisky & Cola, and Peach Tea among the Crown’s jewels.