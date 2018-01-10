Cruise Ship Footage Shows a Frightening Trip Through the 'Bomb Cyclone'

Last week ended in a flurry of flurries up the east coast, with snow falling from Florida to Maine as the so-called "Bomb Cyclone" left a mess of cold, snow, and flooding in its wake. You may remember as the storm approached, the worst of it was out over the Atlantic Ocean.
Unfortunately for some, they too were in the Atlantic Ocean. The cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway was out there. The ship departed New York City on December 29 and sailed right on through the storm, scaring the hell out of its thousands of passengers.
CBS reports the ship was in the storm for two days, battling 30-foot swells and a constant downpour of rain and sleet. The video above shows a barrage of snow, leaking rooms, and tilting floors. Del Ross, a passenger on the ship, told CBS their room took on two inches of water.
A Juicy Look at New York City's Dry-Aged Steak Tradition
That's not hard to believe after seeing footage from the cruise, collected by YouTuber RedCurtEnt who was aboard the ship.
“There were people crying, everyone was throwing up. it was a nightmare,” Olivia Ross told CBS. “It was so tilted I was shaking.”
The cruise returned to shore on January 5 with some angry passengers, but no serious injuries.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.