These 3 Cruise Lines Will Require Proof of Booster Shot Before Sailing

While cruises continue to make headlines for the rapid spread of COVID onboard, more and more companies are tightening requirements for passengers. Now, three cruise lines, Azamara,Silversea Cruises, and Lindblad Expeditions, have all announced updated vaccination requirements for passengers.

These smaller luxury liners will require booster shots for passengers who received their initial vaccine dose more than five months ago, starting March 1. These three lines are the latest cruise companies to update their requirements for boarding. According to The Points Guy, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, UnCruise Adventures, Viking, Grand Circle Cruise Line, Overseas Adventure Travel, P&O Cruises, and Cunard Line are other companies that have added some sort of booster shot requirement for boarding.

Booster shot requirements have become more common in the world of travel. Several major destinations, including Spain and Singapore, have instituted booster shot requirements for travelers who received their initial dose of the vaccine more than 270 days ago.

These booster requirements coming from the smaller liners may signal that a requirement will become an industry standard, considering that significant liners like Royal Caribbean and Carnival have vaccination requirements in place already.

You can learn more about the safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from this Thrillist guide.