A Cruise Ship Will House Ukrainian Refugees with Hot Meals & Housekeeping Services

The cruise industry is finally back up and a running, and they're doing more than just leisure tours through the Caribbean. Holland America Line's Volendam, a 237-meter, 10-deck ship, is offering refuge for displaced Ukrainians in the wake of Russia's violent invasion.

The Dutch government has already pledged to house up to 50,000 Ukrainians and reached out to the cruise liner in March about chartering the ship as a temporary solution. Now, it will welcome aboard 1,500 refugees.

"Our crew sees it as a true honor to make Volendam a comfortable and caring environment for families who have been through so much," Ship Captain Ryan Whitaker told CNN.

Though the Volendam had not yet resumed service following the pandemic, it was preparing for May sailings. But with a "major housing shortage" in Rotterdam, the ship will serve a greater purpose.

"Some refugees were staying in hotels, but this was not a long-term solution," a spokesperson told the outlet. "That's why we decided to accommodate a number of these refugees on this ship for the months to come."

100 Ukrainians boarded the ship April 5, with more expected this week and next. Passengers will be provided three hot meals a day and access to other facilities and luxuries, including housekeeping services, Wi-Fi, and the fitness center.

"Our onboard team is known for its service and hospitality, and we are ready to welcome our new guests as we would welcome guests into our own homes," Captain Whitaker added.