Cruise Ships Are Once Again Banned from Venice

For the most part, cruises are back after a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's one place they won't be sailing, and that's through Venice, Italy.

Venice has once again banned cruise ships from passing through its city center, CNN reports. It first attempted this back in April.

The Venetian government announced the ban earlier this week, instructing large cruise ships to find other routes and places to dock from August 1. This new law applies to all ships weighing more than 25,000 tons and with lengths of over 590 feet (180 meters).

Instead of passing through the city center, large vessels will have to reroute through the Venice lagoon and dock on the mainland at an industrial port, per CNN. Previously, they were able to sail past St. Mark's Square, through the Giudecca Canal, and dock at a port near the city center.

The Italian government plans to create five berths at the industrial port of Marghera, which will cost about $185 million (€157 million). However, these may not be done until 2022.

The ban is being called "an important step for the safeguarding of the Venetian lagoon," according to a statement from the Italian government, as it aims to protect the "environmental, artistic and cultural heritage of Venice." Rerouting ships to the docks in Marghera is not a long-term solution, however, since the port is still in the Venetian lagoon and thus too close to the city. Erosion from boat traffic has had a negative effect on the ecosystem in the lagoon, which is what the government is looking to stop. The government ruled on April 1 that in time, a permanent port outside the lagoon must be built. This project will take time, however.

UNESCO recommended adding Venice to its list of World Heritage in Danger in June. Cruise ships were listed as a reason for the decision.

According to Francesco Galietti, the director of trade body Cruise Lines International Association Italy (CLIA), the cruise industry has largely been positive about the Venetian government's cruise rerouting, per CNN.

"We've been asking for 10 years to have somewhere else to go, and finally we are on track to get it, so we're very upbeat—it's the first time in 10 years that we've seen tangible progress," he told the outlet.