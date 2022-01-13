Cruise Lines No Longer Have to Follow CDC Guidelines Despite Recent Warning Against Cruising

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made it pretty clear, cruise travel is a risky venture right now in the wake of surging Omicron numbers. On December 30, the agency warned against it altogether, upgrading cruising from a Level 3 in its COVID-19 warning system to a Level 4, its highest level.

Despite rising cases both globally and aboard ships, the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) will expire this weekend, USA Today reports, which means cruise ships will no longer be required to follow the agency's COVID guidelines. The mandate was extended and modified "in the best interest of public health" in October (and many times before then since it was first introduced in 2020).

According to CDC spokesperson David Daigle, the agency is now "transitioning to a voluntary COVID-19 risk mitigation program." While this will still include recommendations for how cruise ships can create a safe environment for passengers amid the ongoing pandemic, cruise lines will no longer be forced to make those adjustments in order to set sail.

"Cruise ships operating in US waters choosing to participate in the program on a voluntary basis agree to follow all recommendations and guidance issued by CDC as part of this program," the CDC stated, according to the outlet.

Cruise ships may participate in the program or remain classified as "gray" on the color-coded safety guide, which breaks down risk factors for each ship by green (no reported cases) all the way to red (reported cases are at or above the threshold of CDC investigation and additional public health measures are in place). Ships classified as gray will not be reviewed—aka the CDC won't monitor the health and safety protocols put in place by that ship's operator—but still included on the chart. Cruise ships that choose not to participate and only sail US waters will not be included on the list at all.

The news comes just as COVID cases have increased 53% in the last week alone, with more than 750,000 new infections per day in the US, Johns Hopkins University data reports.

Per USA Today, we'll learn more about the voluntary program on Saturday, when the CSO expires. Recently, Norwegian canceled cruises on eight of its ships, and Royal Caribbean on four.