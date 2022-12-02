Cruise Ships Are Returning to Japan After Almost 3 Years Away

After a nearly three-year-long hiatus, the Japanese government is finally letting international cruise ships back in the country. Earlier this week, Princess Cruises announced plans for sailing in March 2023, while Holland America Line will make its long-awaited Asia Voyages debut next year.

On November 15, the government officially announced plans to welcome international ships to dock at its ports.

"The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy," Princess Cruises President John Padgett said in a press release this week. "In addition, we know Japanese guests will appreciate the unmatched Princess MedallionClass experience offering unmatched personalization and hassle-free service."

Princess Cruise's Japanese-built Diamond Princess ship will return to the country to celebrate its 10th anniversary of sailing from Tokyo and Kobe with a nine-day trip beginning March 15. But it's also not the only ship heading to the country. Holland America Line's Westerdam is prepping a series of itineraries for next year, the cruise line announced this week.

"We're grateful for the work that the Japanese authorities have done to allow for a return to cruising," President of Holland America Line Gus Antorcha said in a press release. "Holland America Line's guests love longer voyages to unique parts of the world, and we'll be sailing to some incredible locations as our season in Japan and the rest of Asia begins."

More information about Princess Cruises can be found at the line's website, and more updates about Holland America Line's Westerdam itineraries will be available here.