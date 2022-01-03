There Are a Ton of Music Cruises Setting Sail in 2022

There's been a lot of similar bad news about cruises lately. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly advises skipping them even if you are fully vaccinated, and there's been a new COVID-19 outbreak on one ship or another reported nearly every day in the past few weeks.

Nonetheless, some liners are looking towards a more optimistic future, and several cruise ships are offering a wide variety of cruises with musical lineups. The Points Guy curated a list of options, and here are some of the highlights for those brave enough to set sail in the current COVID-19 surge.

First up, there's Shiprocked on Carnival Breeze, which will sail between January 22-27. The ship will launch from Galveston, Texas, and the theme this year will be "Stone Age." Performing bands will include Lamb of God, Sevendust, Avatar, I Prevail, Steel Panther, and P.O.D. You can book tickets through the ASK4 Entertainment Reservations Site.

Are you a bit hesitant to book a cruise so early into the year but still want to pair the high seas and headbanging? Then there's Chris Jericho's Rock' N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover on the Norwegian Pearl, setting sail a bit later, between March 14-18. As the name describes, there will be rock music and wrestling. Check rates and book through this site.

There is also the Groove Cruise Orlando on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas, the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2022 on Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas, and the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII on the Norwegian Pearl.

If you decide to set sail on any cruise this year, make sure to check the CDC for the most updated safety guidelines. Right now, the agency recommends getting tested one to three days before departure and three to five days after returning. Masks are required while onboard, and it is strongly recommended that you be fully vaccinated beforehand.

The CDC has a color-coded guide on the level of COVID-19 Cases reported on most major cruise ships. At this moment, nearly every liner the CDC tracks have been sorted under the "Yellow category," which means that the reported number of COVID-19 cases has met the minimum threshold for a CDC investigation to be conducted.