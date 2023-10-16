The Era of Ultra-Cheap Cruises Is Over

For a while after the start of the pandemic, you could practically buy cruise tickets for free. Cruise lines were facing a constant barrage of bad PR: They weren't considered safe by the CDC and stories of mass infections and illnesses were splashing across front pages frequently. All of this contributed to a reduced level of demand, which meant tickets were extraordinarily cheap.

Now, with the specter of CDC warnings and mass diarrhea incidents in the rear-view mirror, cruise operators have abandoned those dramatically reduced prices. Based on new data from the Tripadvisor-owned cruise review site Cruise Critic cited by CNBC, the average price of a five-night cruise to the Caribbean right now is 37% higher compared to the same time last year. It's not even that the cost is simply higher compared to the ultra-low ticket prices of early pandemic prices—December 2023 prices are also up 43% compared to 2019 prices.

Revenue is actually at a record high, but cruise companies are claiming higher food and labor costs as reasons to keep tickets at a higher cost. CNBC reports that Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein that cruise lines are “well-positioned to drive 2024 pricing higher."

Whether prices are going to stay significantly higher throughout the next year will depend on a number of factors, including demand. Just like higher flight and hotel prices, if people are willing to pay the higher price, prices will remain higher.

There are still ways to get great deals on cruises, though. For one, you can always track down a repositioning cruise, which will typically come at a discount. Cruise Critic also recommends booking cruises during the off-peak shoulder season to save money. Thrillist keeps track of all the best cruise deals, which currently include deals from popular lines like Norwegian and Carnival, as well as smaller boutique cruise experiences. You can check back regularly for deal details and updates.