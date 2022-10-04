Crumbl's New Cookie Lineup Is Here & It Includes a Caramel Apple Flavor

We've got to hand it to Crumbl. The cookie maker did the reasonable thing and waited for October to start pushing seasonal favorites. Now that it actually feels like fall, I've got zero qualms about you stuffing your face with everything nice and pumpkin spice. In fact, I encourage it.

While I've never said no to a classic Chocolate Chip or Pink Sugar cookie, the two seasonal flavors are calling my name. Let's talk about them. The Caramel Apple features a warm cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped Granny Smith apples, a drizzle of real caramel, and housemade streusel. *Hold for applause.* The Pumpkin Roll, meanwhile, is a classic in its own right. The pumpkin cookie is created with the perfect blend of autumn spices and topped with a spiral of smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting. Simple, but simple is good. Simple is dependable.

This week's lineup is available through October 8, 2022.