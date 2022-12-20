Crumbl Is Unleashing an Eggnog-Flavored Cookie This Week
The holiday-inspired lineup is available through Christmas Eve.
Courtesy of Crumbl
I love a pile of frosting-smothered Christmas cookies just as much as the next, but let's not pretend the process isn't a total hassle. There's 12,038 dirty dishes to wash and flour in places flour should never be. Luckily, Crumbl Cookies is doing the heavy lifting for us this year.
To celebrate the holiday season, everybody's fave cookie maker is giving its weekly flavor rollout a festive spin and at the top of the roster is the new Eggnog Cookie. The creation features a sugar cookie base with a dollop of eggnog buttercream frosting and sprinkle of nutmeg.
Here's the rest of the lineup this week:
- Birthday Cake (Holiday) Cookie: A cake batter cookie doused with vanilla cream cheese frosting and red and green sprinkles.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie: A vanilla cookie with cinnamon and sugar.
- Red Velvet White Chip Cookie: A dark red velvet cookie with melty white confectionary chips.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Cookie: A chocolate cookie with hot cocoa-flavored mousse with mini marshmallows.
- Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: The classic cookie with milk chocolate chips.
The holiday cookie lineup is available now through Saturday, December 24.
Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.