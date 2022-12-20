Crumbl Is Unleashing an Eggnog-Flavored Cookie This Week

I love a pile of frosting-smothered Christmas cookies just as much as the next, but let's not pretend the process isn't a total hassle. There's 12,038 dirty dishes to wash and flour in places flour should never be. Luckily, Crumbl Cookies is doing the heavy lifting for us this year.

To celebrate the holiday season, everybody's fave cookie maker is giving its weekly flavor rollout a festive spin and at the top of the roster is the new Eggnog Cookie. The creation features a sugar cookie base with a dollop of eggnog buttercream frosting and sprinkle of nutmeg.