Crumbl's Latest Cookie Has Swirled Cream Cheese Honey Frosting & Cornbread Streusel

Halloween is over, but we're not slowing down the sugar high. Crumbl just released its latest flavor lineup, including an all-new iteration that will surely crack your top five.

The New Cornbread Honey Cake Cookie features a warm cornbread base with swirls of honey cream cheese frosting, a drizzle of honey, and crunchy cornbread streusel. If you're experiencing deja vu with this one, blame the sweets shop's Cornbread Cookie. The other variation includes honey butter glaze, honey buttercream frosting, and more honey.