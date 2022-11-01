Crumbl's Latest Cookie Has Swirled Cream Cheese Honey Frosting & Cornbread Streusel
You can get it through Saturday, November 5.
Halloween is over, but we're not slowing down the sugar high. Crumbl just released its latest flavor lineup, including an all-new iteration that will surely crack your top five.
The New Cornbread Honey Cake Cookie features a warm cornbread base with swirls of honey cream cheese frosting, a drizzle of honey, and crunchy cornbread streusel. If you're experiencing deja vu with this one, blame the sweets shop's Cornbread Cookie. The other variation includes honey butter glaze, honey buttercream frosting, and more honey.
Here's the rest of the lineup:
- Sugar Cookie featuring Mother's Eerie Critters Cookies: A vanilla sugar cookie topped with melted white chips, orange, and black sprinkles, and a Mother's Eerie Critters Cookie.
- Almond Coconut Fudge Cookie: Calling all Almond Joy stans, this flavor features a chocolate cookie layered with sweet coconut, milk chocolate, and almonds.
- Blue Monster Cookie featuring Chips Ahoy: This brown sugar cookie is baked with semi-sweet chocolate chips, rolled in Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, and smothered in a blue vanilla frosting before its topped with a mini Chips Ahoy cookie.
- Peanut Butter Nougat Cookie featuring Snickers: The peanut butter cookie is doused in vanilla nougat, peanuts, milk chocolate, and Snickers candy pieces.
- Milk Chocolate Cookie: It's just a chocolate chip cookie, but I'll admit, it's a rather amazing one.
The Crumbl cookie lineup is available in stores nationwide (for pickup and delivery) through Saturday, November 5.
Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.