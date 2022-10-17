Crumbl Celebrates Fall with a New Triple Berry Cobbler Cookie
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, oh my!
Another week, another delicious lineup of new and returning flavors over at Crumbl. This week's list doesn't disappoint, with the addition of the company's new Triple Berry Cobbler Cookie. Other flavors on the list evoke the coziest fall vibes, like S'mores and Dulce De Leche.
But back to this week's star, the Triple Berry Cobbler Cookie. This sweet treat consists of an oatmeal cookie topped with a mixed berry jam. It's nothing too fancy, just a delightful mix of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries topped off with a swirl of cinnamon cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of cinnamon streusel.
Here's the full lineup:
Dulce De Leche Cookie: spiced cinnamon cookie drizzled with dulce de leche caramel and a dab of frosting
Chocolate Cupcake Cookie: vanilla cookie base with fudge frosting and chocolate sprinkles
S'mores Cookie: graham cracker cookie with milk chocolate chips, toasted marshmallow cream, chocolate drizzle, and graham cracker crumbs
Classic Pink Sugar Cookie: classic vanilla sugar cookie base topped with pink-colored almond frosting
Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: a no-frills classic cookie outfitted with milk chocolate chips.