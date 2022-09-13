Crumbl's New Flavor Lineup Includes a Mooncake Cookie for Mid-Autumn Festival
This week's menu also includes a new flavor inspired by the 'Minions' movie franchise.
Each week, Crumbl reveals a new lineup of cookie flavors. And while sometimes that includes old favorites, the brand is also consistently churning out new innovations. Case in point: the Mooncake Cookie, which is arriving for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
In case you're unfamiliar, the festival—which is also referred to as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival—is a traditional celebration in Chinese culture. Crumbl's Mooncake—a golden cookie with creamy almond filling—varies from more authentic iterations, but it's stamped with the same full moon that's said to bring luck to yields of fall produce.
It's also not the only new flavor to arrive in stores. This week's menu also features a new Dirt Cake Cookie with Otto the Minion. The chocolate cookie is coated in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with fudge chocolate frosting, chocolate streusel, and Otto the Minion and his pet rock.
You can also snag the Minion Confetti Cookie, Banana Cream Pie Cookie, Yellow Sugar Cookie, and Milk Chocolate Cookie this week, as well. The flavors will be available through September 17.