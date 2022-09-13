Crumbl's New Flavor Lineup Includes a Mooncake Cookie for Mid-Autumn Festival

Each week, Crumbl reveals a new lineup of cookie flavors. And while sometimes that includes old favorites, the brand is also consistently churning out new innovations. Case in point: the Mooncake Cookie, which is arriving for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In case you're unfamiliar, the festival—which is also referred to as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival—is a traditional celebration in Chinese culture. Crumbl's Mooncake—a golden cookie with creamy almond filling—varies from more authentic iterations, but it's stamped with the same full moon that's said to bring luck to yields of fall produce.