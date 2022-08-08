Crumbl Has a New Fried Ice Cream Cookie & It's Available This Week Only
There will also be a new lemonade cookie and other limited-time flavors available this week.
Crumbl, the cookie bakery, is releasing a limited edition batch of cookie flavors available until August 13. According to Brand Eating, there will be two new flavors and four returning flavors. The new options are a Fried Ice Cream Cookie and a Lemonade Cookie.
The Fried Ice Cream Cookie is made with a cinnamon cookie, white chocolate buttercream, and fried ice cream streusel. The Lemonade Cookie is a lemon cookie topped with lemon frosting and a lemon slice.
The four original returning flavors are Cotton Candy Cookie, Old Fashioned Donut, Walnut Fudge Brownie Cookie, and a Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie. The Cotton Candy Cookie is a cookie covered in cotton candy, cream cheese frosting, and cotton candy popping candy. The Old Fashioned Donut Cookie is a cake cookie made with brown sugar and nutmeg notes, topped with a vanilla glaze.
The Walnut Fudge Brownie Cookie has a brownie cookie with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with walnuts and chocolate glaze. And finally, the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie is a cookie made with chocolate chips.
All six flavors will be available at Crumbl until August 13. You can find your nearest location and make an order on Crumbl’s website.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.