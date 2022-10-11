Crumbl Is Unleashing a Pink Donut Cookie This Week

It's another week and you know what that means. Our favorite cookie maker Crumbl has unveiled its latest lineup and it includes an indulgent breakfast-inspired flavor that even looks like the real thing.

The nationwide chain—which, ICYMI, is launching its first-ever NYC store—just unveiled a soon-to-be fan-favorite flavor: the Pink Donut Cookie. The soft vanilla cookie is shaped like a donut, topped with pink glaze, and doused in rainbow sprinkles. And while it's a sure-fire hit, it's also not the only exciting release this week.