Crumbl Is Unleashing a Pink Donut Cookie This Week
It looks AND tastes like the real thing.
Courtesy of Crumbl
It's another week and you know what that means. Our favorite cookie maker Crumbl has unveiled its latest lineup and it includes an indulgent breakfast-inspired flavor that even looks like the real thing.
The nationwide chain—which, ICYMI, is launching its first-ever NYC store—just unveiled a soon-to-be fan-favorite flavor: the Pink Donut Cookie. The soft vanilla cookie is shaped like a donut, topped with pink glaze, and doused in rainbow sprinkles. And while it's a sure-fire hit, it's also not the only exciting release this week.
Here's the full lineup:
- Pink Velvet Cake Cookie: A soft pink sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink velvet cookie crumbles.
- Raspberry Lemonade Cookie: A lemon cookie swooped with raspberry and lemon frostings and homemade raspberry jam.
- Cake Batter Blondie Cookie: This cake batter blondie cookie includes white confectionary drops, with a mix of pink and white sprinkles.
- Classic Pink Sugar Cookie: A vanilla sugar cookie with pink-hued, real almond frosting.
- Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: A classic cookie with milk chocolate chips.
The entire lineup will be available through Saturday, October 15.
Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.