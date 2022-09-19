Crumbl Drops New Strawberry Milk Cookie to Celebrate Its 5-Year Anniversary

Each week, the bougie cookie connoisseurs over at Crumbl reveal a new lineup of cookie flavors. Oftentimes the brand likes to give its own unique spin on classic favorites. Last week, Crumbl unveiled a Mooncake Cookie and this week they’re back with a new concoction.

This week, the company’s in-house cookie savants are dropping a sweet confection reminiscent of a John Hughes classic. The new Strawberry Milk cookie is the perfect sweet summer send-off, all decked out in pink. The chewy mouthful is inspired by strawberry pie. The strawberry-based cookie is topped with strawberry mousse and, as you may have already guessed, strawberry streusel.