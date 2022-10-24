Crumbl's Latest Flavor Lineup Includes a Tootsie Roll Cookie

Mondays are for one thing: self-preservation. Do what you need to survive the day—be it working from under your duvet or devouring an entire box of Crumbl cookies. Personally, my plans include both.

Crumbl has released yet another stellar lineup of flavors to kick off our week, including The Chocolate Malt Cookie featuring Tootsie Roll, Brand Eating reports. It's swirled with Tootsie Roll buttercream frosting, a drizzle of Tootsie Roll caramel, and topped with a piece of the iconic candy.

Here’s the full lineup for this week, including a second new flavor paying tribute to another trick-or-treating favorite:

New Strawberry Limeade Cookie featuring Nerds: The lime cookie is topped with a marbled strawberry buttercream, Nerds candy, and Nerds Gummy Clusters for a tart-meets-sweet ratio.

Classic Krispies Bar Cookie featuring Rice Krispies: The Rice Krispies cookie features marshmallow, butter, and vanilla.

Peanut Butter Crisp Cookie featuring Butterfinger: Includes a dollop of melted chocolate and butterfinger pieces.

Original Cookie featuring M&M's: The brand's classic cookie topped with M&M's.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: A staple on the menu with milk chocolate chips.

The limited-edition lineup is available now through October 29.