Culver's Is Offering $1 Frozen Custard Scoops on Thursday

Everyone's got their vice. Maybe you like to treat yourself to a bottle of pinot noir, or maybe, you're like me and just need a fat scoop of Culver's frozen custard to wash away the problems of the world. Good news for us: The cult-favorite regional fast food joint is serving up $1 scoops on Thursday.

In honor of the chain's annual Scoops for Thanks Day Event (this is the seventh), you can score a scoop of frozen custard when you give a $1 donation. It's a win, win. You're giving back and satiating that sweet tooth of yours. It gets better, too. You've got options. Choose between vanilla, chocolate, and the Mooey Gooey Twist flavor. The latter features ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel and chopped chocolate.

Proceeds of the event will be donated to local chapters of the National FFA Organization, as well as other agricultural education programs.