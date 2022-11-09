Culver's Buffalo Chicken Tenders Are Returning to Menus This Week

At first sight the chicken tenders at Culver’s might look like your average battered-and-fried poultry product, but bite into one and your tastebuds will be welcomed into a world of wonder. The only thing that could make these bad boys taste any better would be the addition of a spicy kick.

Luckily, the creative minds at Culver’s Wisconsin headquarters have already concocted a recipe for a spicy take on the fried favorite. The fast food chain's Buffalo-style chicken tenders almost immediately became a fan favorite after their launch, but they disappeared from menus during the height of the pandemic.

The good news? After a long hiatus the Buffalo tenders are officially back on the chain's menus as of November 10.

But why did the delicious menu item say goodbye in the first place? A company representative told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that "a number of factors impacted the supply of chicken on a national level." A tragic loss for sure.

So tragic that a dedicated fan of the formerly retired dish dedicated a Twitter page to its legacy. The profile @Bufftendernews counted each passing day that the tenders were unavailable.

Created in November of 2021, @Bufftendernews has since grown its follower count to include more than 3,500 Buffalo tender lovers. These people are clearly a very passionate bunch. Now, the brave page administrator and Buffalo tender fans everywhere have new means to celebrate. We love happy endings.