Culver's Cheese Curd Burger Was an April Fool's Joke & Now It's Real

In general, there are few things as annoying as the ill-conceived corporate April Fool's Day joke. At best, they're dull marketing tactics. At worst, they're kind of malicious pranks designed to trick you. There may be, however, a third category of April Fool's jokes that aren't great jokes but are joke products you genuinely wish existed. Like Hendrick's Gin's joke about gin-inspired pickles that are now a reality.

Culver's is following Hendrick's and actually releasing the product that was once an April Fool's joke. The CurderBurger was a goofy combo of two of the Midwest-based chain's best items, the Deluxe ButterBurger and Cheese Curds. In the joke, it was just a giant cheese curd on a bun. In reality, those two items will meet up for a cheesy, deep-fried burger topper.