Culver's Unveils Two New Custard Flavors This Summer

Culver's inspires some intensely devoted fans. The reasons for that love vary. Some swear by the cheese curds (good choice). Others praise the Butterburger. Those with a sweet tooth might cite the array of custard, which is made on-site daily.

Those in the latter group know the Midwestern fast casual chain's routine well. You've got the basic custard flavors, add-ons, and a flavor of the day. That flavor of the day lineup is getting a shot in the arm with the addition of two new custards: Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp.

Espresso Toffee Bar will make its debut at locations nationwide on July 10. That flavor features espresso-flavored custard with swirls of dulce de leche sauce, Heath Bar bits, and gooey butter cake pieces. You'll have to wait a bit for Peach Crisp, which debuts on August 10 and is made with peach custard, sweet peaches, dulce de leche sauce, and granola crumble.

The flavor of the day varies between locations. Each restaurant gets to choose its own flavor of the day every day, so it's hard to know when you're getting those new flavors. However, on the day of each flavor's debut, they'll be at all locations. Then they'll get added into each locations own rotation--which contains 40 different options--after that.