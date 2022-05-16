Culver's Is Giving Out Free Cheese Curds & Custard From its New Touring Food Truck

Culver’s is putting its first-ever food truck out on the road, heading out well-beyond Sauk City, Wisconsin, where it was founded.

The truck will be trekking through 17 cities to bring its beloved Cheese Curds and custard to the hungry masses. Culver’s is taking its first-ever food truck, a 22-footer, on what it calls the “From Wisconsin With Love” tour. At each stop Culver's will be slinging free Cheese Curds and custard out the window.

The tour currently features 16 stops throughout the region where Culver’s is present. Though, it is running a contest to pick the 17th stop.



May 11: Indianapolis, Indiana

May 20: Phoenix, Arizona

June 4: Tampa Florida

June 8: Pensacola, Florida

June 17: Orlando, Florida

June 24: Atlanta, Georgia

June 30: Charlotte, North Carolina

July 6: Nashville, Tennessee

July 13: Cleveland, Ohio

July 22: Chicago, Illinois

July 28: Detroit, Michigan

August 3: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

August 12: Kansas City, Missouri

August 18: Salt Lake City, Utah

August 24: Denver, Colorado



If your city isn't listed there, you can put it up for the honor on the tour page. Who doesn't want a truck to swing by a dish up some free fast casual classics?

