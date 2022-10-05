Culver's Is Bringing Back Its Deep-Fried Cheese Curd Burger

Have your Lactaid pills at the ready because Culver's just announced it's bringing its CurderBurger back. The burger, which is topped with a deep-fried cheese patty, will be available again on Wednesday, October 12.

The initial idea for the burger resulted from an April Fool's Day prank that the Wisconsin-based fast food chain put on last year.

But, after the joke went viral, Culver's decided to make everyone's dairy-laden dreams come true. The company then launched a real version of the CurderBurger, available to purchase for one day only, on October 15.

Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, told The Cap Times that it was the second-busiest day ever in Culver's history, and about a fifth of the chain's restaurants hit daily sales records.

The CurderBurger is now set to make a stronger comeback than Mariah Carey did with The Emancipation of Mimi. The fried, cheesy delight will be available to grab for nearly three weeks, from Wednesday, October 12 until Monday, October 31. The new window conveniently covers National Cheese Curd Day on October 15.

Prices may vary because Culver's restaurants are owned and operated by individual franchisees. However, the fast food chain is recommending a price of $7.59.

But burger lovers beware, despite the large window of availability, each Culver's location will have a limited supply.

Every restaurant will receive 1,000 burgers to dole out, so don't wait until the last minute to grab one. All your fried curd aspirations might be crushed when you come to find out your nearest location is sold out.