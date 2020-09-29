Culver's Is Unleashing a Harvest Veggie Burger That's Packed With Flavor

As an unapologetic meat-eater, I've got zero qualms about sinking my teeth into a classic beef cheeseburger; particularly, one of those Fasties award-winners from Culver's. But now, the Midwest-based fast food joint has created a vegetarian patty so good it just might rival that of my usual carnivore order.

Culver's recently announced the debut of its Harvest Veggie Burger, which features a patty blend of Wisconsin cheeses, portobello mushrooms, roasted corn, peppers, chickpeas, and spinach that's then topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted Kaiser bun. Of course, you can always customize your order to add or eliminate as you see fit.

"We wanted to ensure that guests seeking a plant-forward option could enjoy a signature, only-at-Culver’s experience," director of menu development Quinn Adkins said in a press release September 23. "The Harvest Veggie Burger is a perfect representation of what Culver’s stands for, and we’re confident we’ve landed on the ideal combination of ingredients that our guests will love."