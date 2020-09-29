Culver's Is Unleashing a Harvest Veggie Burger That's Packed With Flavor
The meat-free addition is already on menus.
As an unapologetic meat-eater, I've got zero qualms about sinking my teeth into a classic beef cheeseburger; particularly, one of those Fasties award-winners from Culver's. But now, the Midwest-based fast food joint has created a vegetarian patty so good it just might rival that of my usual carnivore order.
Culver's recently announced the debut of its Harvest Veggie Burger, which features a patty blend of Wisconsin cheeses, portobello mushrooms, roasted corn, peppers, chickpeas, and spinach that's then topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted Kaiser bun. Of course, you can always customize your order to add or eliminate as you see fit.
"We wanted to ensure that guests seeking a plant-forward option could enjoy a signature, only-at-Culver’s experience," director of menu development Quinn Adkins said in a press release September 23. "The Harvest Veggie Burger is a perfect representation of what Culver’s stands for, and we’re confident we’ve landed on the ideal combination of ingredients that our guests will love."
The meat-less innovation has been in the works for over two years now, the company said in a statement. The burger was trialed in multiple markets as part of the chain's "lengthy and robust testing regimen" and officially began its wider rollout September 28.
As for Culver's coronavirus response, the ButterBurger slinging chain has implemented regular wellness checks, frequent sanitation, a mandatory mask policy, as well as social distancing markers.
"We’re doing everything we can to ensure that you and your family can sit back and enjoy a delicious meal prepared in a safe environment -- it’s our way of thanking you for your support in recent times and since 1984," Culver's said on its website.
