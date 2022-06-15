Culver's Brings Back a Favorite Burger & Debuts 2 New Root Beer-Flavored Treats

Culver's may be of assistance if you're looking for a big cheesy and meaty way to celebrate summer. The Midwest chain just resurrected its Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger for the first time since 2017. But that's not all the chain announced this week. Culver's is also dropping two new root beer-flavored sweet treats for fans.

The Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger, which hasn't seen Culver's menus in five years, features a beef patty topped with three kinds of Wisconsin cheese—Cheddar, American, and Havarti—and roasted garlic aioli. But this time around, to give the cheesy burger a little more flair, the brand has added even more cheese and is serving the burger on a bun that contains real bits of Cheddar cheese. If you're looking to add a little more meat to go along with that cheese, the burger is available in a single, double, or triple.

Along with the revamped Pub Burger, fans can find not one but two new cold, creamy additions to the menu with the Root Beer Float and Root Beer Shake. For the first time in Culver's brand history, fans can get a Root Beer Float featuring a scoop of the chain's rich and creamy vanilla custard atop their old-fashioned signature root beer. If the idea of a root beer float doesn't float your boat, the brand is also dropping a Root Beer Shake featuring Culver's signature root beer hand blended with frozen custard.

If the Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger has been on your mind since 2017, then now is your time to get it. The burger will be available at participating locations on August 7, 2022. Luckily fans won't have to rush to get the new Root Beer Float and Root Beer Shake. Both cold, creamy items are now permanent menu items.