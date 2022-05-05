You Can Get $1 Frozen Custard Scoops at Culver's Today

I may live in New York City, but don't be fooled. I'm a midwesterner through and through. Bump into me on the subway, and I'll apologize to you. That's your proof.

Now, as a midwestern gal, nothing excites me like a heaping scoop of Culver's Frozen Custard. The good news? You can get just that for $1 today, Chew Boom reports. The butter burger slinger is hosting its 8th annual Scoops of Thanks Day, which gets you that fresh frozen custard when you donate $1 to support the agriculture community.

Proceeds of this year's event will go toward local chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and other educational opportunities for students. The annual event is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, which supports the industry on both a national and local scale. In fact, since 2013 alone, the initiative has raised more than $3.5 million.

For today and today only, you can get a single scoop of either Vanilla or Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard and the Flavor of the Day, which happens to be Chocolate Covered Strawberry. The latter flavor features a creamy vanilla custard with sweet strawberries and chocolate.