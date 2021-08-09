Cup Noodle Has a New Pumpkin Spice Flavor to Help You Go Overboard This Fall

The end of summer is nigh. That means it's nearly time to shift into fall mode, whether you're ready or not. Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't available just yet, but they'll be here any day now. In the meantime, Cup Noodles is trying to fill the pumpkin-shaped void in everyone's heart with a bizarre new offering.

Nissin Foods announced it's rolling out a Pumpkin Spice Flavor instant soup for a limited time. The company is celebrating 50 years of feeding broke college kids, among others, with its newest flavor. Why Pumpkin Spice? It's a far cry from Cup Noodles' usual offerings, but people love it. According to a nationwide survey, more than 60% of respondents are pumpkin spice-obsessed with another 10% reporting that they crave the flavor all year long.

"After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good," Jaclyn Park, vice president of marketing at Nissin Foods USA, said in a press release. "Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it!"

Cup Noodles' Pumpkin Spice flavor is unlike any other in Nissin Foods' arsenal. That's not just because the flavor is unusual. Unlike other Cup Noodles offerings, the Pumpkin Spice flavor is saucy rather than soup-based. It combines sweet and savory flavors with a blend of several spices and the same noodles you've probably had more time than you can count (or want to count).

Although it's different, the cooking instructions remain the same. Whip it up with a bit of water and four minutes in the microwave. Nissin Foods suggests topping its Pumpkin Spice noodles with a dollop of whipped cream. It sounds weird, but you can't knock it 'til you've tried it.