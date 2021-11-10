Cup Noodles Is Celebrating 50 Years with Limited Edition T-Shirts

Courtesy of Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles are a staple for so many people, whether they grew up eating them or sustained themselves on Cup Noodles in college. Cup Noodles have been around for decades—five to be exact. In celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary, Nissin is releasing T-shirts so you can wear your love for Cup Noodles on your sleeve and your chest.

Thrillist TV History of

Courtesy of Cup Noodle

The shirts come in three limited-edition designs that pay homage to the brand and include nods to its 50th Anniversary ad. There's the 1971 Japan design, which references the year the brand was launched. There's also a psychedelic '70s design, which tips its hat to the weird and wonderful decade. Lastly, Nissin is releasing a neon '80s design, which features a retro neon design celebrating Cup Noodles (Cup O' Noodles at the time).

Courtesy of Cup Noodle

Shirts will be available in the Nissin Fan Store. Unfortunately, they won't be as cheap as Cup Noodles. Can you really put a price on style, though? Each shirt retails for $35. You can buy them for yourself or as gifts for the holidays. While you're shopping the Nissin Fan Store, you could even grab some Cup Noodles wrapping paper to bring it all together.

Courtesy of Cup Noodle

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.