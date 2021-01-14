Cup Noodles Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 2 New Stir Fry Flavors

Many of us don't know life before Cup Noodles. In 1971, Nissin Foods—which also manufactures Top Ramen—debuted its original Cup Noodles flavor, and 50 years later, the company is still reinventing the instant-noodle wheel.

To celebrate Cup Noodles' semicentennial anniversary, Nissin just expanded its Cup Noodles Stir Fry collection to include two new poultry flavors: Hot Garlic Chicken and Teriyaki Chicken.

The Cup Noodles Stir Fry line launched in December 2019, offering a different—but just as simple—way to enjoy instant noodles. The stir fry noodles are tossed with vegetables like green beans and cabbage and put into microwaveable paper cups. To cook them, you still only need to add water and heat, but instead of ending up with soupy ramen in a cup, you'll get saucy stir fry in a cup with no artificial flavors or added MSG.

The new stir fry flavors are the first to feature chicken. Before now, the only options were Korean BBQ, Teriyaki Beef, and Sweet Chili, which is vegetarian.

