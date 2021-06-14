Curaçao Officially Reopened to Visitors & You Can Get Free Hotel Rooms to Celebrate

Just because it's safe to travel again, doesn't mean you've got the finances to do so—quarantine wasn't exactly helpful for our online shopping habits. Here's the good news, though: As countries start to reopen, many are offering incentives to drive visitors.

Earlier this month Thailand reopened with the promise of $1 hotel rooms for the first night of tourists' stay, and now Curaçao is doing something similar.

In honor of the Caribbean island's official reopening—its curfew was lifted and outdoor restaurants, bars, and lounges are finally operating under full capacity again—the department of tourism is offering a free night in a hotel room, according to Travel + Leisure. Between now and June 29, when you book a three-night hotel stay in the Dutch territory, you'll get the fourth night for free. There are a lot of hotels participating in the promo, from family-friendly resorts to boutique hotels, luxury villas, and even private Islands, Time Out reports.

While you'll have to book in the next few weeks, the promo is available for travel between June 19 and October 30, 2021.

There are a few stipulations, however. You are required—whether you're vaccinated or not—to complete a digital immigration form and passenger locator card at least 48 hours before you depart. You'll also need to bring a printed copy along with you and show proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of your flight to the island. Curaçao requires an on-island antigen test on your third day there as well.