The US Curling Team Had a Savage Feud With Kirstie Alley for Some Reason

Here's something it turns out you need to know. You don't even have to directly attack the US men's curling team to make them pour out a tea kettle of hot burns. You know this thanks to actress Kirstie Alley.
Alley had the audacity to tweet out that, in her opinion, curling is "boring." She didn't even tag a curler or a team in her tweet. The US Olympic team's curldar (that's radar for curling insults) went off, and the team took a break from yelling to deal with the situation.
The International Trailer for 'The Last Jedi' May Have Revealed Something Huge
Calling the sport boring wasn't a direct attack on the team or any particular competitor. Nonetheless, skip John Shuster's team took offense and shot back.
That was harsh. But the team wasn't done. Individuals began spitting insults that landed right on the button, including mustachioed pride of the nation and Aaron Rodgers almost-doppelganger, Matt Hamilton.
That last one was harsh, even if George was born the same year Cheers debuted.
Before you start feeling too bad for Alley, everyone made nice. What else would you expect from a bunch of dudes from the upper midwest? (Or are we calling that the North now?)
But seriously, watch curling. It's great.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.