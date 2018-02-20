Entertainment

The US Curling Team Had a Savage Feud With Kirstie Alley for Some Reason

By Published On 02/20/2018 By Published On 02/20/2018
curling feud kirstie alley
NBC / Twitter
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments (So Far)

related

The Biggest Wipeouts & Crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

related

Olympic Curler's Husband Double-Fists Beers During Her 9am Match

related

Adam Rippon’s Most Hilarious Quotes from the Olympics (So Far)

Trending

related

Southwest Has $49 Flights Around the US in the Spring and Summer

related

The Absolute Best Brunch Uptown

related

The Best Horror Movies on Netflix

related

Lucky Charms Is Adding a New Marshmallow Shape for the First Time in 10 Years

Here's something it turns out you need to know. You don't even have to directly attack the US men's curling team to make them pour out a tea kettle of hot burns. You know this thanks to actress Kirstie Alley. 

Alley had the audacity to tweet out that, in her opinion, curling is "boring." She didn't even tag a curler or a team in her tweet. The US Olympic team's curldar (that's radar for curling insults) went off, and the team took a break from yelling to deal with the situation.

Calling the sport boring wasn't a direct attack on the team or any particular competitor. Nonetheless, skip John Shuster's team took offense and shot back.

That was harsh. But the team wasn't done. Individuals began spitting insults that landed right on the button, including mustachioed pride of the nation and Aaron Rodgers almost-doppelganger, Matt Hamilton.

That last one was harsh, even if George was born the same year Cheers debuted. 

Before you start feeling too bad for Alley, everyone made nice. What else would you expect from a bunch of dudes from the upper midwest? (Or are we calling that the North now?)

But seriously, watch curling. It's great. 

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He lives in Minnesota but he really doesn't know if it's supposed to be called the North now. People are doing it. He's not sure how he feels about that. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like