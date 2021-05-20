A Lost Italian Village Just Emerged After 70 Years Under Water

In 1950, the Italian village of Curon was entirely submerged by Lake Resia, a 2.5-square-mile artificial lake.

That's exactly where it has remained for over seven decades—through spring, summer, fall, and freezing winters. The only sign of its existence? A 14th-century steeple that has been peeking out from the lake's depths. Until now, that is.

Seventy years after flooding the town, the lake was drained, revealing what's left of the village. According to Architectural Digest, while all homes were washed away in the flood, visitors can now tour old steps, cellars, and walls that are still standing.

The lake—which is located in South Tyrol, an Alpine region that borders Austria and Switzerland—was merged with two neighboring lakes in 1950 in order to create a hydroelectric plant. Despite massive opposition from locals, 160 homes were abandoned.