Travel Warnings Are Currently in Effect for These Countries

Over the past couple of months, Mexico has gotten a lot of attention over its recent travel advisories issued by the US State Department, which mainly advises American travelers to exercise increased caution when traveling to the Latin American country.

While this has sparked a lot of debate and conversation, it is worth noting that many countries throughout the world have, at any given time, similar warnings in place. To help you navigate international travel more seamlessly and to give you a better understanding of how the different types of advisory may impact your travel, we put together a handy guide of the countries that the US State Department has issued new (or updated) travel advisories on during the month of March. This guide will be regularly updated as more advisories are issued.

Each advisory is categorized under a different degree, which highlights the level of danger assessed by the department. Level 1 is the lowest degree, and it is described as "exercise normal precautions." Level 2, instead, warns travelers to "exercise increased precautions." Level 3 and 4 are the highest levels, and they respectively tell travelers to "reconsider travel" and "do not travel."

For more information and to see a complete list of active travel advisories for Americans, you can visit the Department of State's website. To stay up to date on travel advisories that might impact your next international trip, you can also register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

Guatemala: Level 3

The US State Department is currently advising Americans to reconsider travel to Guatemala due to crime, as some areas present increased risk.

More specifically, the department placed a "do not travel" restriction on the following areas:

San Marcos Department (excluding the city of San Marcos)

Huehuetenango Department (excluding the city of Huehuetenango)

Zone 18 and the city of Villa Nueva in Guatemala City

Honduras: Level 3

The department is warning American citizens about traveling to Honduras, and it is suggesting them to reconsider travel due to crime risk.

Additionally, the department has put a "do not travel" advisory on the Gracias a Dios Department.

Gambia: Level 2

Authorities are advising Americans to exercise increased caution in Gambia due to crime and inadequate health infrastructures.

Additionally, travelers should exercise increased caution in the southern border area adjacent to Senegal's Casamance region due to the "potential presence of landmines and sporadic border skirmishes."

El Salvador: Level 3

American travelers should reconsider travel to El Salvador due to crime.

The Department has also highlighted the "state of exception" issued in March 2022 by the Government of El Salvador, according to which authorities can arrest anyone suspected of gang activity. The declaration also suspends several constitutional rights, including the normal protections of criminal procedure such as the right to a speedy trial.

Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank: Level 2 and Level 4

Authorities have issued both Level 2 and Level 4 advisories for travel to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank due to terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict.

Currently, there is a "do not travel" advisory in place for Gaza. The department listed Israel and the West Bank under the "exercise increased caution" advisory level.

Netherlands: Level 2

Due to terrorism risk, travelers are advised to exercise increased caution when visiting the Netherlands.

Ethiopia: Level 3

A "reconsider travel" warning is currently in place in Ethiopia due to "conflict, civil unrest, crime, communications disruptions, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas," according to the official advisory.

Some areas, instead, fall under the "do not travel" category. These are:

Tigray Region and border with Eritrea

Amhara-Tigray and Afar-Tigray border areas

Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz Regions

Oromia Region

Southern Nations and National People (SNNP) Region

Border area with Somalia

Border areas with Sudan, and South Sudan

Border areas with Kenya

The State Department is advising Americans to reconsider travel to the People's Republic of China (PRC) (including the Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macau) due to "arbitrary enforcement of local laws."

Additionally, travelers should exercise increased caution in the PRC due to wrongful detentions.

Sao Tome and Principe: Level 1

Travelers are advised to exercise normal precautions in Sao Tome and Principe.

Zambia: Level 1

According to the latest advisory, Americans should exercise normal precautions when traveling to Zambia.

Equatorial Guinea: Level 2

The department has advised Americans to exercise increased caution in Equatorial Guinea due to an outbreak of Marburg virus disease in the mainland area of the country. The CDC has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for MVD in the country.