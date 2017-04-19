Does Your Bartender Know Your Age Just by Looking at You?

Whenever a youngish looking patron orders a drink, bartenders are faced with an age-old predicament: to card or not to card?
And by the looks of this video from Cut, which shows bartenders cold-guessing the ages of randomly selected people, the best-practice of your barkeep should probably err on the side of asking for identification. Why? Because some people look deceptively mature, and others look childish beyond their years.
Here we have five bartenders pitted against a group of seven women and three men, tasked with guessing if they’re old enough to legally order a beer. It turns out the bartenders are remarkably bad at detecting age via visual cues, even if they’ve got eons of experience. Only two bartenders get a majority of the ages right -- one correctly guesses 6 out of 10 and the other 7 -- while the majority largely fail. One older woman with 43-years of experience behind the bar only guesses 50% of the group accurately.
To be fair, the experiment puts the bartenders at a disadvantage, as only three people are over 21, forcing them to ferret out the youngsters in the group at a higher rate. Nonetheless, this should provide ample courage to any cocksure 18-year-olds thirsting for a drink at a real grown-up bar.
