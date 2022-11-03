This Fan-Favorite Canned Cocktail Brand Is Releasing 'Just-Add-Water' Mixers

The Cutwater Heaters come in three flavor iterations and are a lineup of bar-quality, high-proof, just-add-water mixers. And as the name suggests, the launch is geared towards seasonal hot beverages like the Whiskey Hot Toddy, Vodka Apple Pie, and Hot Buttered Rum.

Now for the critical part: flavor. The Whiskey Hot Toddy features smooth vanilla and oak flavors straight from the bourbon with warm notes of honey swirled through it, while the Vodka Apple Pie is brimming with tart apple and cinnamon flavor with a buttery finish. As for the Hot Buttered Rum, expect butter (obviously) and vanilla flavors with cinnamon and clove.

"At Cutwater, we never stop innovating. We're always looking for new ways to bring bar-quality cocktails to our fans in new, easy-to-enjoy forms," Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney said in the press release. "Cutwater Heaters are a new but natural expansion of our cocktail line made with real spirits. These classic warm, comfort cocktails are perfect for sipping after a long day on the ski slopes or at home in front of a fire."

The Cutwater Heaters are rolling out to retailers across California, Colorado, and Massachusetts, with plans for further expansion after that.