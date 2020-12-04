These Canned, Ready-to-Drink White Russians Just Arrived for the Holidays

We all deserve a drink right about now. Going to bars is ill-advised, though, and not even an option in some cities. You’re probably not a professional mixologist, but sometimes you want—or need— something more than a beer. Without the proper tools and ingredients, whipping up cocktails at home can be hard. Luckily there are canned cocktails out there to scratch that itch, and we’re not talking Four Loko or Lime-a-Rita type of stuff.

Cutwater Spirits recently announced the release of its new canned White Russian. Just because it’s pre-made doesn’t mean the company skimped on quality. The drink is made with Cutwater Vodka and house-made coffee cream liqueur. It’s got notes of vanilla ice cream, fresh-brewed coffee, and even a little bit of waffle cone. It sounds like dessert in a can, so we’re all in on that.

It packs a punch with a 14% ABV, so be careful sipping these at home. We’re looking for the bar experience without any regrets. Remember that. Cutwater Spirits’ White Russian are available nationwide in packs of four for about $12.99, according to a press release.

“When we came up with the fun idea of making a White Russian in a can, we set out to create something totally different than anything else out there in the Ready to Drink format,” Master Distiller and Co-Founder Yuseff Chemey said, per the release. “This is exactly the drink you want in your hand this winter, and tastes especially awesome when you’re wearing your favorite bathrobe.”

If White Russians aren’t your thing, the beverage purveyor has 19 different canned cocktail varieties to try and 21 different bottled spirits, including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, and whiskey.