Cutwater Spirits New Piña Colada in a Can Is 13% ABV

Anheuser-Busch's canned cocktail brand Cutwater gave us the gift of Vodka Mules, Whiskey Highballs, and Lime Margaritas wherever and whenever we needed them. Sometimes a White Claw just isn't enough, and you need a 13% ABV, hard liquor-filled can of goodness. And now, it's adding yet another flavor to its already massive portfolio.

Enter the Cutwater Spirits Piña Colada. The distillery has taken its own award-winning Bali Hai Rum and blended it with coconut cream liqueur and ripe pineapple. Basically, it's a vacation in a 12-ounce aluminum can.

In case you've somehow been out of the loop, Cutwater is hardly new to the booze block, though the brand has exploded in recent years thanks to its mixologist-caliber cocktails. The distillery has an award-winning portfolio of whiskeys, vodka, gin, rums, tequilas, and liqueurs, all of which are used to create its canned iterations of popular beverages like the Bloody Mary and Rum & Cola.