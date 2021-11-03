Cutwater Spirits Is Rolling Out a Festive Variety Pack Just in Time for the Holidays

Like it or not, the holiday season is looming. For some, that's exciting, and for others, it's daunting. Regardless of which camp you're in, Cutwater Spirits is introducing a holiday treat you might enjoy.

The company is rolling out a new holiday mixed pack called the 12 Days of Cutwater. It contains 12 different canned cocktails from the company's extensive portfolio of premade canned drinks. Imbibers will find Cutwater's Vodka Soda, Vodka Mule, Gin and Tonic, Tequila Paloma, Tiki Rum Mai Tai, and more inside each pack.

Cutwater's new variety pack can be used as an advent calendar of sorts, a countdown to Christmas (or Christmas vacation), or just fuel to get you through wrapping gifts or gathering with family. There's no judgment here. It's also perfect for holiday parties because there's sure to be something just about everyone likes.

You can order Cutwater through Drizzly from your local liquor store or buy it on ReserveBar. Check out this website to find out where Cutwater is sold near you.

Variety is the spice of life, or so they say, but if it's not your thing, you can also get a case of your go-to cocktail from Cutwater. The company recently rolled out a Piña Colada offering. Between the fruity flavor and the fact that it's 13% ABV, you'll definitely feel like you're on vacation after a few sips.