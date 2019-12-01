All the Best Flight and Travel Deals for Cyber Monday

The Black Friday for layabouts is here. Or, er, Cyber Monday. If shopping from your rear sounds like the best time you can imagine, this -- Monday, December 2 -- is your day.
If that's not the case, maybe you should use the occasion to dig up a travel deal that will get you out of town. There are tons of flight deals, tour packages, and other travel sales for Cyber Monday that can help you get there. Like $100 off Aer Lingus flights, a sale to Europe from SAS, and lots more.
Check out our running list of the best Cyber Monday flight deals and travel offers below. We'll keep it updated throughout the day. Enjoy.
Cyber Monday Flight Deals
- Aer Lingus: The airline's Black Fly Day sale starts November 26 and runs until December 3. It'll land you $100 off the base fare of any economy flight and $200 off any business class seat. That includes transatlantic flights from Boston, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington, DC. - [Get it]
- Scandinavian Airlines: Time to get away. Through December 3, you can get flights for as low as $349 on SAS's SAS Go Light flights from the US to Scandinavia, Finland, and other European countries. Travel has to be completed by May 15, 2020. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Hotel Deals
- Hotel Hugo - New York City, New York: The Soho hotel is running discounted rates plus a $30 food and beverage credit when you book a room between November 27 and December 3 for a stay between November 27, 2019, and December 31, 2020 - [Get it]
- HotelTonight - Multiple Locations: Trim 25% off a stay with the code "HTDEAL25." That's available December 2-3, but you can only use it once per person, per device. The booking must be done through the HotelTonight mobile app. The code will not work on mobile or desktop unless you're in the app. - [Get it]
- Hotwire: Book a hotel on Cyber Monday and get 11% off $100 Hot Rate Hotels with the code "HWHOTDEALS." - [Get it]
- Millennium Hotels and Resorts - Multiple Locations: From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you can get 25% off a booking (My Millennium members get an additional 10% off and some point perks). The offer is good at its locations in Boston, Chicago, New York, Boulder, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. To get the discount, your stay has to take place by March 31, 2020. - [Get it]
- Motel 6 - Multiple Locations: From December 2-9, you can get 12-25% off a stay at any of the more than 1,400 Motel 6 locations in the US and Canada. You'll have to book through the chain's site, though. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Tour Package Sales
- Abercrombie & Kent: The tour company focused on creating "luxury and small group" experiences is offering 33-44% off private journeys from 8am CT on December 2 until 4pm on December 6. Some of the discounted trips will take you to Vietnam, India, Peru & Machu Picchu, Botswana, Moscow & St. Petersburg, Chile, Kenya, and Paris & Amsterdam. - [Get it]
- Access Culinary Trips: A tour company specializing in culinary treks is running an offer from November 28 to December 2. In it, you can buy three tours and get one free. It's a deal that works well for a family or group of friends. It basically lands you a 25% discount per person in the latter case. The discount only applies to the base price and not add-ons like private room upgrades and tour extensions. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Theme Park Sales
- LEGOLAND New York Resort: The park will open on July 4, 2020. You can get a jump on your annual pass if you're a LEGO nut. From November 29 to December 2 you can buy an annual Gold Pass (standard $209.99) for $99.99. The pass gets you year-long admission to LEGOLAND New York Resort and more than 30 other attractions from Merlin entertainment, including Sea Life Aquariums, Madame Tussauds, and LEGOLANDs all over the land. - [Get it]
Cyber Monday Travel Accessory Sales
- OstrichPillow: You can grab 20% off anything on the site -- including its next-level travel neck pillow, the OstrichPillow Go -- through December 2. That also includes the crazy full-head pillow that looks comfortable but will not convince anyone you aren't sleeping at your desk. - [Get it]
Other Cyber Monday Travel Deals
- Jucy RV Rentals: The RV rental company is offering a 50% discount plus a free kitchen kit, bedding kit, and 100 free miles per night. You can get the deal at all three Jucy pick-up locations with the promo code "JUCYBLACK." Travel must take place by March 31, 2020, and be booked by December 3. - [Get it]
