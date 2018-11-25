Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is all about shopping like it's Black Friday, except for you're working on bed sores rather than blisters on your feet. But just because you're shopping from home (or work) doesn't mean you aren't working up a hunger.
Tons of restaurants are offering deals to take advantage of Cyber Monday, and many have deals on gift cards that will give you a free lunch while you're crossing off gifts for family. Other discounts are going to land you a cheap lunch from spots like Quiznos, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Jack in the Box.
Dig through the day's best deals below and don't forget to eat as you sift through deals on computers and other electronics on this holy day of online shopping.
Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar
Free Food on Cyber Monday
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Buy a gift card worth $25 or more, and you'll get a free entrée on that same visit.
When: Through December 31
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Across the country, Baskin-Robbins is offering a free sample of its new Red Velvet Roll Cake, which features creole cream cheese ice cream wrapped in red velvet cake.
When: November 26, 3-7pm
Potbelly
The deal: A worthwhile stop on Cyber Monday if you're picking up a gift card for a loved one: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a totally free sandwich.
When: November 26
Food Deals on Cyber Monday
White Castle
The deal: You can get free ground shipping on any House of Crave order.
When: November 26
Quiznos
The deal: Everyone gets 20% off online orders for the day.
When: November 26
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Download the Moe's app, buy a kids meal, and boom, you're getting a free adult meal.
When: November 26-30
7-Eleven
The deal: Sign up for the 7Rewards app, and you'll find an offer that gets you a slice for 50-cents every day from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
When: November 23-26
Pizza Hut
The deal: It's also running a promotion called the St. Jude Meal Deal. You're bringing home two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, an eight-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of coke for $19.99. When you place the order, Domino's will also make a $1 donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
When: Through January 6, 2019
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Time to load up on coffee. Peet's is running a sale with 15% off purchases sitewide and free shipping on orders over $25.
When: 15% off through November 28, free shipping through November 26
Verve Coffee
The deal: Cyber Monday is the only day of the year Verve discounts its beans, so it's a good time to stock up. All day long you'll get free shipping, 10% off gift subscriptions, 20% off beans, and 30% off select brew gear. Then from 5-7pm PT, it's running a happy hour with 50% off select Verve merch and brewing gear.
When: November 26
Jack in the Box
The deal: Get free delivery all day through DoorDash.
When: November 26
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids eat free with the purchase of any adult entrée.
When: November 21-25
Foodstirs
The deal: Check out the online store for baking goods, and get 30% off products, including kits, the entire week of Thanksgiving.
When: November 19-23
Baked by Melissa
The deal: Order some cupcakes online and get 10% off a 25-pack, 20% off a 50-pack, and 30% off a 100-pack.
When: November 26
Illy Cafe
The deal: Get 15% off orders of $75, 20% off $150 orders, and 25% off $225 orders. (Except on Baratza grinders, ready-to-drink coffees, or subscription orders.)
When: Through November 26
Tattersall Distilling
The deal: The distillery has launched a pair of cocktail kits that will be pretty damn appealing no matter what the occasion. There's a Nordic Martini Kit (Tattersall Aquavit, Tattersall Americano, Filthy Pimento Olives, two martini glasses) and a Manhattan Kit (Tattersall Rye, Tattersall Italiano, Angostura bitters, Griottines cherries, two glasses). You can get them from France44.
When: Ongoing
Coolhaus
The deal: Get 25% off any purchase in the Coolhaus online store.
When: November 26
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Take 25% off orders across the cookie shop's site with the code "CYBER."
When: November 26
Corazonas Heartbar
The deal: Take 30% off orders of the brand's oatmeal squares sitewide with the code "THX30."
When: November 23-27
Giusto Sapore
The deal: Head to Amazon and you can get 30% off of everything from the Giusto Sapore store. That includes lots of olive oil, sauces, and pasta. Use the code "30giusto" to get the discount.
When: November 23-26
Slice
The deal: The app that helps you avoid chains and order from local, independently-owned pizzerias is doing something a little different over the weekend of shopping holidays. Instead of offering a discount, they're offering to support your love of pizza as well as your local shop. Tell Slice why you're thankful for your favorite local pizza place and you could win $400 worth of pizza for your belly and $4,000 for your local shop to help them continue making that delicious, cheesy food you crave.
When: Through November 25
Gift Card Deals on Cyber Monday
Red Lobster
The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card, and you'll get a $10 bonus card to be used at any time in January. Treat yourself.
When: Through November 30
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Buy $50 worth of gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $10 for free at participating locations. You can get up to four bonus cards before they cut you off. The freebie can be used between December 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
When: Through December 25
Grubhub
The deal: For every $50 you spend on Grubhub gift cards, you'll get a bonus $10. You can get up to three bonuses.
When: Through November 26
Farmer Boys
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a free $5 voucher. Or if you buy $100 in gift cards, you'll land a free $25 voucher.
When: Through December 31
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Buy a $25 gift certificate for a friend and get a $5 gift card for yourself. You can also add the $25 credit onto your Taco Nation mobile app, and you'll get a bonus $5 credit there as well.
When: Through December 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: If you pick up $50 in gift cards at a restaurant or online, you'll get two $10 gift cards that you can redeem from January 1 through February 11.
When: November 23-26
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards for someone else, and you'll land a free $10 gift card you don't have to tell them about.
When: Through December 31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Plan for your pizza future by buying $100 in gift cards. When you do that, you'll get a $20 promo card that can be used anytime between January 7 and February 24.
When: Through January 1
BurgerFi
The deal: Get yourself $25 in gift cards before the end of the year and you'll get a $5 bonus card. That's not going to get you a free meal, but it's a nice incentive to have a burger over lunch.
When: Through December 31
Metro Diner
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get a free $10 card when you buy online or at a restaurant.
When: Through December 31
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards and Fleming's will get a $20 bonus card that you can use anytime from January 1 to February 2.
When: Through December 31
Bennigan's
The deal: Get how this goes at this point? Buy $50 in gift cards and you'll get $10 in Bennigan's Bucks.
When: November 20 - January 7
Twin Peaks
The deal: Buy $25 in gift cards, get $5 for free.
When: Through December 24
Fajita Pete's
The deal: If you pick up a $50 gift card, you'll get a $10 bonus card that you can use from January 1 to January 31.
When: Through December 31
El Fenix
The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a $5 gift certificate for free.
When: Through December 31
Snuffer's
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 gift certificate that can be redeemed between January 1 and February 28.
When: Through December 31
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
The deal: You can get a free $10 gift card when you buy $50 worth of gift cards.
When: Through December 24
Perry's Steakhouse
The deal: You'll land $25 in free gift cards for every $125 worth of gift cards you purchase.
When: Through December 31
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh
The deal: Buy $30 in gift cards, and you'll be given a free entrée to be redeemed before January 13.
When: Through December 31
Davanni's
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed from January 1 to March 31, 2019.
When: Through December 31
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Spend $30 or more on gift cards and you'll get a bonus $10 gift card for free.
When: Through December 31
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.