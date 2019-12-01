Everywhere You Can Get Free & Super-Cheap Food on Cyber Monday

The sales and celebratory vibe of Cyber Monday exist in the ether. But you can't subsist on those digital signals alone. You're going to have to load up on carbs and cheese and fried chicken so you have the energy to... to... sit at your desk and order sneakers? Whatever. You need to eat.
There's much more than just mattresses and wonder pillows on sale during the Cyber Monday madness. Restaurants everywhere are offering free and cheap food to make life a little easier on a day when you're trying to finish your holiday shopping and look like you're working at your desk. It's a tough balancing act and an impossible one on an empty stomach.
Below you'll find our running list of the best food deals on Cyber Monday, including offers from Jack in the Box, White Castle, Fresh Brothers, and many others.
Free Food on Cyber Monday
Jack in the Box
The deal: Make any purchase and you'll get a free Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, as long as you're part of the eClub. (It's free to sign-up.)
When: November 29 - December 2
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase from the Cheesecake Factory, you'll get two Slice of Joy Cards. Those can be redeemed for a slice of cheesecake. Sweet deal.
When: November 29 - December 2
Food Deals on Cyber Monday
White Castle
The deal: Get free shipping on any House of Crave order, no matter what you're ordering. That includes weird White Castle swag. It's coming to you on the house, er, castle.
When: December 2
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: Start the month off with a lil' discount. Trim 20% off an order of at least $10 with the code "7806."
When: December 2-6
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Menu-priced pizzas are going to be half-off all day at participating locations when you order online or through the Marco's app. Drop in the code "CYBER50."
When: December 2
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Menu-priced pizzas will be 41% off all day when you throw the code "CYBER" into Jet's Pizza's website. Pickup and delivery only at participating locations.
When: December 2
Papa Gino's
The deal: Drop in the code "7800" when ordering online to get 25% off your pizza order.
When: December 2
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: When you order two medium pizzas, you'll get $5 off with the code "820028."
When: November 29 - December 13
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: Purchase at least $30 in gift cards and you'll get a free burger or sandwich that can be redeemed throughout January 2020.
When: December 2-8
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Drop the code "DEEPDISH" to get a medium Chicago-style deep dish pizza for $12. The Deep Dish Pizza at Fresh Brothers is only on the menu for a limited time.
When: December 2
Hungry Howie's
The deal: You're getting 51% off any menu-price pizza when you order online.
When: December 2-8
Winc
The deal: The code "wincholidays" is going to land you 35% off your first order from the hand-picked wine subscription club.
When: Through December 31
Hickory Farms
The deal: The food gifting site that's got tons of meat and cheese (also wine, coffee, and chocolates) is offering a deal where you can buy one gift (at least $45) and get another gift for 50% off. Plus, there's free shipping on everything the site offers.
When: November 28, 6pm - December 2
Instacart
The deal: Spend $30 bucks on Nestle coffee products through Instacart, including Nescafe, and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through December 29
Drizly
The deal: New users to the alcohol delivery service can use the promo code "CYBERMONDAY19" to get $5 off their order or free delivery.
When: December 1-3
Verve Coffee Roasters
The deal: You can get 10% off all coffee and 40% off select merchandise.
When: December 2, 6am-midnight
Driftaway Coffee
The deal: Hey, coffee drinkers, you can get 25% off an annual gift subscription with the code "BF2019."
When: November 28 - December 2
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Get free delivery on any order made through the Ike's app throughout Cyber Week.
When: December 2-9
Gloria Jean's Coffees
The deal: All the coffee on the site will be 20% off in celebration of Cyber Monday.
When: December 2
Giusto Sapore
The deal: The code "Giusto35" will get you 35% off orders of the company's vinegar, risottos, truffle items, pasta, and more when you order through Amazon.
When: November 29 - December 2
Unbun Foods
The deal: Take 20% off any Amazon order of the company's grain-free, keto, vegan buns and baguettes when you drop the code "UNBUNBF19."
When: November 29 - December 2
Sweet E's Bake Shop
The deal: The LA-based bakery is offering 20% off online orders with the code "Holiday20."
When: November 29 - December 2
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: Order some ice cream by mail to land a holiday deal. Order four pints and get two free online and at Jeni's scoop shops.
When: November 29 - December 2
Super Coffee
The deal: The pre-bottled coffee company is offering 15% off an order of $75, 25% off an order of $100, and 35% off an order of $125.
When: November 26 - December 3
Local Food Deals on Cyber Monday
ninetwentyfive - Minneapolis, MN
The deal: But $100 in gift cards and you'll get a $25 bonus card that can be redeemed from January 1 through March 31.
When: November 29 - December 22
