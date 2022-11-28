Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Cyber Monday

rblfmr/Shutterstock

Cyber Monday might give the Monday after the Super Bowl a run for its money as the least productive day at work in a given year. As you sneak in some holiday shopping while the boss isn't looking, don't forget to eat. Just like mattresses, laptops, and all the doo-dads you need for the holidays, your lunch is on sale as well. On Cyber Monday, you'll find discounts on food from Taco Bell, Zaxby’s, White Castle, Domino’s, and many other restaurants. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Cyber Monday.

Free Food on Cyber Monday Popeyes

The deal: Buy any Chicken Sandwich combo and get a free Chicken Sandwich with the order. You'll have to order through the app or the Popeyes website, but you can use that freebie to give its new Blackened Chicken Sandwich a try.

When: through December 4 Taco Bell

The deal: Buy a Bell Breakfast Box and get another one for free, as long as you hit the $15 order minimum through Uber Eats or Postmates.

When: Through November 29 Taco Bell

The deal: Hit the $15 minimum on DoorDash to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

When: November 25-28 Zaxby's

The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.

When: Ongoing Modern Market Eatery

The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing Schlotzsky's

The deal: Veterans can grab free chips and a small drink with the purchase of an entrée.

When: Through November 30 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Get a 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee beans for free when you purchase a subscription. You will also find up to $55 off gifts on the site. For both, use the code "FREECOFFEE."

When: November 28

Food Deals on Cyber Monday Smashburger

The deal: Try its new holiday shakes at half-price when ordering in-store or through the app.

When: November 28 - December 1 White Castle

The deal: Get $0 delivery on any order of at least $20. That bumps up to $25 if you're ordering in New York or New Jersey.

When: November 28 Au Bon Pain

The deal: Registered app or website users get a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on full-size sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Use the code “CYBERMONDAY.”

When: November 28 Domino's

The deal: Order two-medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke for $20.

When: Ongoing Little Caesars

The deal: Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is only $8.99 for a little bit while the chain tells everyone it's actually based in Detroit.

When: For a little while Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Take 10% off a four-pack or eight-pack Coffee World Tour sample kit full of single-origin coffee beans. This deal is only available on Amazon.

When: Through November 29

Courtesy of Kosterina

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

The deal: The company that donates to animal shelters with every purchase of coffee beans is offering 25% off everything on its site. Use the code "CYBER25."

When: November 28 Mercado Famous

The deal: Take 25% off all of the Spanish meat shop's charcuterie and bundles. You'll also get free shipping. Just drop in the code "DARGRACIAS22." The only thing you can't get with the code is a whole leg of jamón.

When: November 24-29 Bean Box

The deal: Get 20% off orders of at least $60 on the Bean Box website.

When: November 25-28 Fire Dept. Coffee

The deal: Take 25% off a purchase of coffee beans. There are also daily deals that will pop up on the site, some offering as much as 80% off a purchase.

When: November 24-28 HelloFresh

The deal: Take 70% off your first meal box and get that one shipped for free with the code "HFBF2022."

When: Through December 25 Eastern Standard Provisions

The deal: Take 50% off all of Eastern Standard Provisions' 2022 holiday gift boxes with the code "BFCM22."

When: Through November 28 Goodles

The deal: The high-protein boxed mac 'n cheese brand is offering 30% off orders and a buy one give one (mac donated to non-profits focused on food security).

When: November 26-28 Kosterina

The deal: The company with Mediterranean culinary essentials like extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar is offering staggered discounts. Take 10% off orders of at least $75, 15% off orders of at least $150, and 20% off orders of at least $250.

When: Through November 28 Bobo's Oat Bars

The deal: Takes 30% off an online order with the code "OATS30."

When: Through November 29 Green Chef

The deal: The meal kit delivery service is offering 60% off your first box with the code "GCBF2022."

When: Through December 4

Gift Card Deals on Cyber Monday White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 bonus card when you spend at least $25 on gift cards. The bonus cards are valid through February 28, 2023.

When: Through December 31 Caribou Coffee

The deal: Hop into the app to get a free $10 bonus egift card when you spend $50 on one.

When: November 28 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.

When: Through December 31 Pieology

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card to get a $5 bonus card.

When: Through December 31 Yogurtland

The deal: Get a free $5 bonus gift card when you spend $25 on an eGift card. You can grab a maximum of four buns cards per order. The bonus card is valid from November 29 to December 31.

When: November 28 Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The deal: Purchase a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card for free.

When: Through December 27 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Spend $50 on an egift card and get a $15 bonus card. Spend $100 and the bonus card rises to $30 and you get a VIP card for 20% off a purchase. The bonus card can be redeemed from January 3 to February 6, 2023.

When: November 28 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Take $5 off the purchase of a $25 gift card.

When: November 25 - December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 scratch-off coupon when you purchase a $25 gift card. Or you can grab $25 in scratch-off coupon cards when you buy $100 in gift cards.

When: Through December 31

Local Deals on Cyber Monday Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Place your first order through its mobile app and join the Kabobery Klub to get a free side with your first order.

When: Ongoing Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Purchase a $100 gift card to the LA restaurant and it'll only cost you $90 when you buy in-store.

When: Through November 30 Jester Concepts - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: Spend $100 on gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free. That is available for all of Jester's restaurants, including Borough, Parlour Mpls, Parlour St. Paul, Monello, Constantine, and PS Steak.

When: Through December 15 Revival - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card and get a $25 bonus card on the house.

When: Through January 1