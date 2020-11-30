News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Cyber Monday You're going to need to keep up your strength for all that clicking you'll do today.

Photo courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken

Clickety clack, clickety clack. That's the sound of Cyber Monday flying past in a whirl of deals on electronics, doodads, and gizmos. It's tiring work, to be sure. You're going to want to keep up your strength, lest your clicking finger cramps up and Coach has to pull you out of the game. Fortunately, Cyber Monday isn't just a bunch of online deals (making it basically exactly the same as Black Friday this year). It's also loaded to the gills with food deals that can help you stock up the kitchen or stock up your belly. You'll find deals from Dunkin', Chili's, Noodles & Company, and tons of other restaurants, whether they're big chains or local favorites. Here are all the best food deals you're going to find on Cyber Monday.

Free Food on Cyber Monday Dunkin'

The deal: Order Dunkin' through Uber Eats to get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you hit the $12 order minimum.

When: November 25-28 Order Dunkin' through Uber Eats to get a free half-dozen assorted donuts when you hit the $12 order minimum.November 25-28 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: Pick up an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the Taiwanese fast-food shop, and you'll get a free classic side of medium drink for free.

When: Through November 30 Corner Bakery

The deal: It's launching "Free Coffee at the Corner." You don't have to buy anything at all, you're just getting a free coffee in any size when you stop by a Corner Bakery. You're even able to order that freebie online.

When: Daily through December 31

This browser does not support the video tag. Photo courtesy of Corner Bakery

Food Deals on Cyber Monday Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you

When: Buy through January 31 Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year Buy through January 31 Chili's

The deal: The chain's $5 Marg of the Month is Hennessy's Harvest, which comes with Hennessy Cognac, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and fresh sour. It's available to-go where that's legal.

When: Through November 30 Noodles & Company

The deal: Take $4 off any purchase of at least $10.

When: Through November 30 Panera

The deal: Grab a cheese flatbread from Panera for $5.99 at select locations as long as you order through the Panera website or the MyPanera app.

When: Through December 4 Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Hit the $10 minimum when ordering through the Steak 'n Shake site or mobile app to get free delivery through the end of the month.

When: Through November 30 Auntie Anne's

The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021 Purecane

The deal: The Black Friday sale gets amped up a bit on Cyber Monday. You can 50% off your entire order at the Purecane website.

When: November 30 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Reward members who order online or through the app will get quadruple bonus points for Cyber Monday.

When: November 30 Hungry Howie's

The deal: You're getting 51% off any pizza at menu price when you use the code "51OFF."

When: November 30-December 6 Mrs. Fields

The deal: The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram will be 40% off the original price.

When: November 29-December 6 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Get free shipping on any online order of at least $29 through the Peet's website.

When: November 27-30 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 20% off everything on the coffee shop's site by using the code "BESTWEEKEVER."

When: November 20-30 Peet's Coffee

The deal: If you're a Peetnik Rewards member you can get a $0 delivery fee on orders placed through the app.

When: November 20-30

Beyond Meat

The deal: Take 20% off your order of Beyond Meat from the plant-based meat substitute company's website. Also, the first 500 orders are going to get a Beyond Meat apron in the order for free.

When: November 30, starting at 6 am Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

The deal: Buy five pints of ice cream at any Jeni's Scoop Shop and you'll get one for free.

When: November 27-30

Photo courtesy of Usual Wine

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

The deal: If you sign up for the Mr. Black newsletter, you can get the Holy Trinity—the original Mr Black Coffee Liqueur and its two single-origin expressions—for $99.

When: November 27-30 Usual Wines

The deal: You're going to be able to trim 21% off any order of at least 12 glasses. Though, that doesn't include subscriptions.

When: Through November 30 Outer Aisle

The deal: If you order through Amazon, you'll get 20% off its Sandwich Thins and Pizza Crusts.

When: November 26-December 2 Hella Cocktail Co.

The deal: Take 20% off Hella Cocktail drinks when you buy on Amazon. That excludes bitters and soda, which are 15% off with the code "15SPARKLING."

When: November 27-30 Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative

The deal: You can cut $25 off any gift card purchase over $75. Pretty, preeeetty nice.

When: November 30

Boyd's Coffee

The deal: Take 25% off any Boyd's coffee ordered online with the code "CYBER2020."

When: November 30 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: The company that calls itself the "originators of the protein cookie" will offer 30% off across its site. You can also get free delivery on any order of at least $35.

When: November 27-30 China Mist Tea

The deal: Take 30% off any tea ordered online. Use the code "CYBER2020."

When: November 30 Humblemaker Coffee Co.

The deal: Cold brew shot packs and bags of beans will cost $11.30 with the code "HUMBLE11.30."

When: November 30 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Take 25% coffee, tea, powders, and merchandise (though not anything on clearance or Hydroflask products). That's online only and not at the stores.

When: Through November 30

Photo courtesy of Wandering Bear

Subscription Deals for Cyber Monday Wandering Bear

The deal: The online coffee shop is offering $10 off the Brewer Kit for the first 100 kits sold on Black Friday. Then you can get 28% off your first order when subscribing to anything on the site.

When: November 27-30 The online coffee shop is offering $10 off the Brewer Kit for the first 100 kits sold on Black Friday. Then you can get 28% off your first order when subscribing to anything on the site.November 27-30 Copper Cow Coffee

The deal: Take 30% off anything on the site, including coffee subscriptions. Use the code "BFCM." Or you can use the code "FREECOFFEE" to get a free month of coffee with a three-month pre-paid coffee subscription.

When: November 27-30

Gift Card Deals for Food on Cyber Monday Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18-December 31 Del Taco

The deal: Spend $30 on Del Taco gift cards to get two free combo meal coupons. Or if you spend $100 on gift cards, you'll get eight free combo meal coupons.

When: November 30-December 1 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.

When: Through January 1 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Bonefish Grill

The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Pass along the gift of future pizza to a loved one. You'll get a $10 bonus card when you buy $50. Though, the cards aren't valid at Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go locations.

When: Through December 31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.

When: Through December 31 Juice It Up!

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get two free smoothies for yourself.

When: Through December 31 Piada Italian Street Food

The deal: Put $25 on a gift card and you'll get a coupon for a free entrée to use on your next visit.

When: November 17-January 4, 2021 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.

When: November 27-December 31

This browser does not support the video tag. Photo courtesy of Taco John's

Taco John's

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 bonus gift card. There's no limit on the number of bonus cards. That's a whole lot of potato olés.

When: Through December 31 Yogurtland

The deal: For every $25 you spend on egift cards, you'll get a $5 bonus card you can use from December 1 to January 1, 2021.

When: November 30 Gordon Biersch

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card online to get a free $20 gift card for yourself.

When: November 27-30