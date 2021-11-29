Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday deals on food are the best Cyber Monday deals.
Cyber Monday would feel redundant if it didn't land on a day when most people are at work anyhow. The option to secretly get holiday gifts sorted on your phone or computer is appealing.
But in all that cloak and dagger shopping, you still have to find time to pack in a lunch. Just like clothes, mattresses, and kitchen appliances, there are Cyber Monday deals on food. Though, it's admittedly much less fun to dig around for sales on sandwiches than that new coffee pot you've been hoping will go on sale. We'll save you from the drudgery of the former (also the latter in Thrillist's Cyber Monday sales guide). We've pulled together the best deals from places like Wendy's, White Castle, Grubhub, Baskin-Robbins and many other restaurants.
Here are the best Cyber Monday food deals you're going to find this year.
Free food on Cyber Monday
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Grab a free kids' scoop with any purchase of at least $15.
When: November 25-30
Food Deals on Cyber Monday
Wendy's
The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through December 31
Wendy's
The deal: Use the mobile app to get an order of fries (any size!) for just $1. The deal resets weekly, so you can take advantage of it multiple times throughout the month.
When: Through November 30
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for a dollar every day this month. Find the deal in the app.
When: Through November 30
Grubhub
The deal: Buy a gift card for $20 or more and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card. You'll never have to get up from your desk again (until you've spent $30 on delivery).
When: November 26-29
White Castle
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $20 minimum (or $25 in New York and New Jersey) when you order through Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, or DoorDash.
When: November 29
Red Lobster
The deal: Get free delivery on orders placed through the Red Lobster website.
When: November 22-29
Red Robin
The deal: Order catering by November 30 for pickup or delivery in December and you'll get 15% off that order.
When: Order by November 30
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
The deal: Use the new Bodega app on Cyber Monday to get 30% off your order and double points on every dollar spent.
When: November 29
Even More Food Deals
HelloFresh
The deal: The meal kit company is offering new customers a total of 14 free meals across five boxes, plus free shipping on your first box, with the code "HFBF2021."
When: Through December 1
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Get a sampler from the coffee subscription club through Amazon. You'll get the four-pack for 40% off and the eight-pack for 50% off.
When: Through November 29
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Get your first bag of coffee beans for free when you give the club a try. You can also get up to $55 off Coffee World Tour gifts.
When: Through November 30
Bulletproof Coffee
The deal: You can grab up to 40% off Bulletproof creamer, Protein Bars, Coffee Pods, and more.
When: Through December 2
ReserveBar
The deal: Grab the signature Tasting Kit from Bevridge and get $25 off plus free shipping on Cyber Monday. Use the code "25OFFSHIPBEVRIDGE" to get 10 American Single Malt Whiskies at your doorstep for $224.
When: November 29
Wine Insiders
The deal: You can take up to 70% off an order of wine. That could land you a case of wine for less than $100. Use the code "THANKSTHRILLIST70." You'll also get a surprise gift in your package.
When: Through November 30
Kind Snacks
The deal: Take 25% off and get free shipping on any order of at least $40 at its website.
When: Through November 29
Super Coffee
The deal: Spend $75 and you'll get 20% off your order plus free shipping. If you're going big, you'll get 30% off and free shipping when you spend $125.
When: Through November 30
Volcanica Coffee
The deal: The code "BF2021" will get existing customers 20% off an order and everyone else 15% off.
When: November 26-29
EveryPlate
The deal: Get meals at $1.79 each if you're new to EveryPlate, plus 20% off on another two boxes with the code "EPBF2021."
When: Through December
Green Chef
The deal: Get 10 free meals from the meal kit company on top of free shipping with the code "GCBF2021" if it's your first order with Green Chef.
When: Through December 1
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: Take 40% off items across the Keto-friendly site. You'll find pizza crusts, entreés, crackers, and more. You'll also get free shipping if you hit the $75 order minimum. Use the code "BLACKFRIDAY21."
When: Through December 1
Factor
The deal: The meal kit company is offering $100 off your first four boxes with the code "FACTORBF2021."
When: Through December 1
Gift Card Deals Available Now
Red Lobster
The deal: If you spend at least $100 on a gift card from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you'll get 10% off the order.
When: November 26-29
Shake Shack
The deal: Get a voucher for a free shake -- that includes the new holiday shakes -- with every $25 gift card purchase. The voucher is valid through March 31, 2022.
When: Through December 29
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.
When: Through December 31
White Castle
The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.
When: Through January 2, 2022
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.
When: Through December 31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.
When: Through December 31
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.
When: Through January 17
Noodles & Company
The deal: Purchase a $25 gift card online and you'll get a $5 bonus card that will expire on January 12, 2022.
When: Through December 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.
When: Through January 1, 2022
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Snag a pair of $5 bonus gift cards for every $25 card you buy.
When: November 26-29
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.
When: Through December 31
Jamba
The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and get a $5 reward card. The reward card will only be valid one time, has to be used in the Jamba app, and can only be used from January 3 to February 14, 2022.
When: Through December 26
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.