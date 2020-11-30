Here's Where You Can Get Pizza Deals for Cyber Monday

This is Cyber Monday’s time to shine. The annual shopping event was made for social distancing. You don’t need car keys, a bus pass, or walking around shoes to fill your virtual cart with gifts for your loved ones or number one (that’s you!). All you need is an internet connection, the best gift guide on the web, and a designated dollar amount to score deals from all over the world, right from your sofa. Oh, and food. You gotta eat.

To keep your eyes on the prize (that’s this right here screen; do not look away even for one minute!), we’ve compiled the best Cyber Monday pizza deals so you don’t drop while you shop. Whether you top ‘em with pineapple, eat ‘em with a fork, or fold ‘em lengthwise like you’re an extra in a film that takes place in NYC but isn’t necessarily about NYC, these are the finest pies you can order and still save money to funnel back into a nice tip. It’s a win win.

Cicis

The Deal: Get two large 1-Topping Pizzas for $5.99 when dining off-premises.

When: November 30.

Domino’s

The Deal: Get any two or more entrees (including pan pizzas) for $5.99 each.

When: Ongoing.

Fresh Brothers

The Deal: Get $10 Medium Cheese Pizzas with code MED10 at FreshBrothers.com.

When: November 30.

Jet’s Pizza

The deal: Get 20% off menu-priced pizzas with the code, CYBER at participating locations.

When: November 27-November 30.

Little Caesars

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the Door Dash Marketplace.

When: November 30.

Papa Gino’s

The deal: Get 25% off pizzas online with code 7829.

When: November 30.

Papa John’s

The deal: Email subscribers and Papa John’s rewards members can get one large two-topping pizza for $10 at participating locations.

When: November 30.

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99.

When: November 30.