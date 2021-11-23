Here Are the Best Pizza Deals You Can Score on Cyber Monday
Major chains across the country are rolling out special deals for the annual shopping event.
Cyber Monday is a day designed to spend furiously clicking the add button on your favorite stores' pages, only to be dismayed that the site-wide discount didn’t really save you that much money. Between your gift lists and your personal list, the last thing you want to worry about is what you’re going to eat for dinner. Here are the best pizza deals from major chains across the country, so you’ll be able to enjoy at least one great deal on this shopping holiday.
Cicis
The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza for $7.99 for pick up or delivery.
When: Ongoing.
Domino’s
The deal: Get any two or more entrees (including pan pizzas) for $5.99 each.
When: Ongoing.
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Place an online order for pick up and use the codes PICKUP5, PICKUP10, or PICKUP15, then pick up in-store to save $5 on $20, $10 on $35, and $15 on $50 orders.
When: Ongoing.
Jet’s Pizza
The deal: Get 20% off menu-priced pizzas when you text your order.
When: Ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: Get $6 Slices-N-Sticks made up of four slices of pepperoni, eight pieces of Italian Cheese Stix between 4 pm and 8 pm.
When: Ongoing.
Papa Gino’s
The deal: Get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $11.99 each, with the code 8976. Hungry for more? Get a large cheese pizza, chicken tenders, small cheese breadsticks for $24.99 with the code 8979.
When: Ongoing.
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $12.99.
When: Ongoing
Gift Card Deals Available on Cyber Monday
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.
When: Through January 1, 2022
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.
When: Through December 31
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you buy at least $25 worth of gift cards in-store or online.
When: Through December 31
