Here Are the Best Pizza Deals You Can Score on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a day designed to spend furiously clicking the add button on your favorite stores' pages, only to be dismayed that the site-wide discount didn’t really save you that much money. Between your gift lists and your personal list, the last thing you want to worry about is what you’re going to eat for dinner. Here are the best pizza deals from major chains across the country, so you’ll be able to enjoy at least one great deal on this shopping holiday.

Cicis

The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza for $7.99 for pick up or delivery.

When: Ongoing.

Domino’s

The deal: Get any two or more entrees (including pan pizzas) for $5.99 each.

When: Ongoing.

Fresh Brothers

The deal: Place an online order for pick up and use the codes PICKUP5, PICKUP10, or PICKUP15, then pick up in-store to save $5 on $20, $10 on $35, and $15 on $50 orders.

When: Ongoing.

Jet’s Pizza

The deal: Get 20% off menu-priced pizzas when you text your order.

When: Ongoing

Little Caesars

The deal: Get $6 Slices-N-Sticks made up of four slices of pepperoni, eight pieces of Italian Cheese Stix between 4 pm and 8 pm.

When: Ongoing.

Papa Gino’s

The deal: Get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $11.99 each, with the code 8976. Hungry for more? Get a large cheese pizza, chicken tenders, small cheese breadsticks for $24.99 with the code 8979.

When: Ongoing.

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $12.99.

When: Ongoing