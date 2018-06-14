This Triple Axes 'Anti-Gravity' Ride Will Totally Make You Puke This Summer

No one goes to amusement parks for actual amusement; the draw stems from a primal urge to face up to terrifying challenges and escape with minimal puke on your shirt. And the more you stare at the Cyborg Cyber Spin, the newest probable death trap at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, the more likely your stomach turns.
Check this thing out: It's not a rollercoaster, so much as a massive kaleidoscope that'll scramble your insides and possibly your brain. Six Flags calls it an "anti-gravity" thrill-machine, which sounds about right. It looks more like an optical illusion though, based on three axes that rotate a single row of seats in various directions.
Try watching the POV angle of the ride in action without spewing all over your screen:
The greater Six Flags network is home to some of the most jaw-dropping coasters in the country, a few of which are brazen enough to elicit screams from tough guys. So if you find yourself in the tri-state area this summer, you definitely need to get out to Six Flags, Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, and strap into this monstrosity of a ride.
